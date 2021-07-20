Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 471,486 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 471,486 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

