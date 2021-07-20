Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $21.60 Million Holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.48% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

