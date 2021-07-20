Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,067 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $27,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 664.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

