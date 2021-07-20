Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 496 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,438.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,336.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $853.02 and a 12 month high of $1,459.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

