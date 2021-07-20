Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.

NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

