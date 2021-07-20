Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,581 shares during the period. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund accounts for about 2.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $48,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOF. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

