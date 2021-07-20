Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. 127,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,930,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

