Jay P. Elliott Sells 14,612 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACET. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.