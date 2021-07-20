Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EnQuest PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnQuest in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.29 on Monday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.24.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

