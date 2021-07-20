Jeffrey Crisan Sells 1,534 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Director Jeffrey Crisan sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.