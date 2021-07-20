JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.85 on Monday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in JFrog by 542.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in JFrog by 184.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

