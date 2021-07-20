Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,858 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $403,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $167.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $441.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

