Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JMPLY shares. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $88.95 price target on Johnson Matthey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.17. 841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.11.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $2.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

