JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.85 ($98.65).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €70.24 ($82.64) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.