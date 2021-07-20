JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,735 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Professional were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Professional by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Professional alerts:

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFHD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $50,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,737 shares of company stock worth $671,176. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.