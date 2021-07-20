JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,385 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of PCB Bancorp worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

