JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

