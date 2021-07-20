JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELEV. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $619,439.59. Also, major shareholder Global Hc Fund Pte. Vertex II acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

