JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Gatos Silver worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $377,699.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,759.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,967 shares of company stock worth $3,842,631 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATO stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATO. CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

