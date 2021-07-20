JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

