JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULH stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $584.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.56. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $415.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

