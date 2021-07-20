KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $28.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 381,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,050,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1,380.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 83,956 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 101,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,318. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

