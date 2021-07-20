Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KRR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$541.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.03. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$4.69.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.4992914 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

