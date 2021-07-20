Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 15.69% of Vistas Media Acquisition worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

