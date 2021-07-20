Karpus Management Inc. Buys 347,802 Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,802 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $26,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

