Karpus Management Inc. Has $87.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $426.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.55 and a 1-year high of $439.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

