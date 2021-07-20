Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 137,299 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 137,299 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 4.86% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTN opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

