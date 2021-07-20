Karpus Management Inc. Sells 82,100 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $15,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,262,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 87,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $4.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

