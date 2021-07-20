Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $8.79 on Monday. Katapult has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.65.
Katapult Company Profile
