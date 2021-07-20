KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $50.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $39.24 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

