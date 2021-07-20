Keep4r (KP4R) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $287,944.23 and approximately $33,355.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00011483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keep4r

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

