Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,900 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 2,632,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 405.9 days.

OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $$1.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KPDCF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Keppel DC REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

