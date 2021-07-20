KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.16 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

KEY opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 392,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

