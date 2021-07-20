Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) versus Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Critical Contrast

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 3.17% 0.68% 0.31% Ready Capital 47.10% 13.56% 1.99%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ready Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Ready Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $266.64 million 6.12 -$16.22 million $1.29 14.97 Ready Capital $258.64 million 4.12 $44.87 million $1.79 8.37

Ready Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 93.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ready Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.