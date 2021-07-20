Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.19 ($15.51).

KCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

ETR:KCO opened at €10.96 ($12.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.48. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -111.84.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

