KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 3.1%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 1,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 512,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNBE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

