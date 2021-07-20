Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 25.7% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $74.88 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00287525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00118467 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00142351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006720 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000922 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,854,106 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

