Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KFY stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,689 shares of company stock worth $7,048,082 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

