K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

SDF opened at €11.71 ($13.77) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

