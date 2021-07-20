Kuai Token Market Cap Tops $1.61 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $21.46 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012783 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00755044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,414,032 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

