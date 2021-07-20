L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.04.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.