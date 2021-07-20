L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Stake Raised by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 121.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the quarter. L Brands comprises approximately 2.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in L Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

NYSE LB traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

