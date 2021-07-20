L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. B. Riley lifted their target price on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

