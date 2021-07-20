Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Jana Partners LLC

Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 19.6% of Jana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jana Partners LLC owned 1.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $290,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LH traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.