Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge Sells 2,500 Shares

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $69,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Jr. Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $108,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $119,385.00.

NYSEMKT:LSF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $258.46 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

