Lakeland Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,728 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 987% compared to the average volume of 435 call options.

LAKE opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,902,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $414,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.