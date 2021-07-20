Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 226.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,749 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

