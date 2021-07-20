Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 38.7% in June

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

LGI stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.