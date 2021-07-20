Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lear in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

LEA opened at $161.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.90. Lear has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lear by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Lear by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Lear by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.