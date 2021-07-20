Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $498,000 Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $889.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.